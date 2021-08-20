‘Ratnan Prapancha’ Trailer Impresses Dulquer Salmaan, Rakshit Shetty; Stars Conveys Wishes

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Twitter account on Friday to unveil the trailer for an upcoming Kannada film titled Ratnan Prapancha. Rohith Padaki, who is well-known for his work in the 2017 film Dayavittu Gamanisi will helm the film.

The trailer of the upcoming film received love and appreciation from some of the big names in the South Indian film industry including Dulquer Salmaan, Rakshit Shetty, and Sudeep. Taking to his social media handle, Dulquer Salmaan mentioned that he was happy to share the trailer of the film and wished the team all the best.

Rakshit Shetty mentioned that he had thousands of reasons to watch Ratnan Prapancha. He also wrote in his tweet that he has been following Rohith Padaki since the initial days of his career and is sure the filmmaker has ‘rocked’ his upcoming film. He also attributed his anticipation for the film to its star cast.

Wow wow wow! I have thousands of reasons to watch this film. Amazing star cast. Umashree ma'am has stolen my heart already. Rohith Padaki is one film maker I have admired since his short film days and looks like he has rocked this one. — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) August 20, 2021

Actor Sudeep also took to his Twitter account to share the trailer of Ratnan Prapancha. He too praised the director of the film in his tweet. He also tagged Dhananjaya in his post, who will play a pivotal role in the film.

Watch the trailer of Ratnan Prapancha here

The trailer promises that Ratnan Prapancha will be a fun film with a convoluted storyline. The film will transport viewers to scenic locations across the country. It can be seen in the trailer that the search for hero begins in Bangalore and later takes him to Kashmir and parts of north India too. Although the trailer of Ratnan Prapancha does not give away too much information about the plot of the film, it gives the audience a glimpse of the characters of the film and what their personalities are like. Ratnan Prapancha will see Dhananjaya, Reba John, Umashree, and Shruthi in integral roles. It will also feature Pramod, Anu Prabhakar, Ravi Shankar, Vainidhi, Achyuth Kumar, and Rajesh Nataranga.

