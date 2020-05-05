Ravi Kishan's Inspiring Journey from A Bhojpuri Actor To Member Of Parliament

Ravi Kishan is one of the popular Indian actors. The actor recently featured in an interview during the Coronavirus lockdown. In the interview, he talked about his journey from being an actor and how being Member of the Parliament positively influenced him. The actor has earned his fame and his fans are inspired by his journey.

How did Ravi Kishan learn to become disciplined?

Ravi Kishan recently said in an online interview that he was a naughty boy during his school days. He said that he used to bunk his lectures in school and often used to come late to school that affected his attendance. But that phase of his life taught him a lesson and the Bhojpuri actor said that now he is the first person to reach his office and the last person to leave. Ravi mentioned that after becoming a Member of Parliament, he has realised the power of education.

The Bhojpuri actor also talked about his movies and mentioned that he worked with Tere Naam actor Salman Khan. He furthermore said that when he came into the Bhojpuri film industry, not only him but many people in the industry were struggling as actors. Ravi Kishan talked about one of his Bhojpuri films where he earned ₹75,000, out which he gave ₹25,000 for some fighting scenes in the movie. Ravi Kishan said that he wanted people to watch the film and that ₹25,000 was worth it because the film, later on, went on to become a hit.

Ravi Kishan's desire to learn something new about cinema

The actor also mentioned in the interview that he started working hard after the success of his Bhojpuri films and he always had the curiosity to learn everything about cinema. He said that he had knowledge about everything and he just had to brush up his skills. The Bhojpuri actor also talked about his Bigg Boss journey during the online session. Moreover, Ravi also talked about how coronavirus has taught everyone a lesson about life and nature. The Bhojpuri actor also played a game during the online session that is popularly known as Never Have I Ever.

