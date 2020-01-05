CAA: Yogi Adityanath Visits A Store To Explain The Act In Gorakhpur, MP Ravi Kishan Proud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have been slamming the protests over the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, accusing the protesters of being influenced by ‘misinformation’. As a result, the ruling party has kicked an outreach programme to bust some of the myths associated with CAA. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has thus taken to the streets as he visited stores in Gorakhpur to share the facts about the act.

READ: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition For Spreading Rumours, Ideates Awareness Campaign For CAA

Member of Parliament of Gorakhpur Constituency, Ravi Kishan, proudly shared a video on Twitter during the event. The actor-politician wrote that Yogi Adityanath visited a store of a man named Choudhary Kaifulwara near the Gorakhnath temple in the city. He added that the CM shared the right information about the act with him.

CM Yogi Adityanath is heard saying in the video, “This is a law to provide citizenship to those who don’t have citizenship and have been living in this country. This act will provide them citizenship. It is not to take away anyone’s citizenship.”

READ:Cong Trying To Create Confusion Over CAA: Naqvi

The CM also seemed to have handed out a pamphlet to him. He urged the store owner to read it. He added that he decided to personally meet people and have a conversation with them over this.

Here’s the post

READ:Indian Diaspora Community March In Support Of CAA In Chicago

The Indian Parliament passing the CAA, which gives persons of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian religions, belonging to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who entered India due to religious persecution, the platform to apply for Indian citizenship, has sparked a row. There have been widespread protests across the country over the exclusion of Muslims in the act, and also the alleged implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that is rumoured to be connected to it. Even Uttar Pradesh has seen some violent scenes in the face-off between the protesters and the police, with many arrests also being made.

READ:CAA Protests: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges 'deaths By UP Police's Bullets', Visits Victims’ Kin