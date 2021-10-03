Ravi Teja Gears Up To Commence Filming Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Upcoming; Shares Poster

Actor Ravi Teja is gearing up to commence filming his upcoming movie which will mark the 69th film of his career. Touted as one of the most sought after actors in the South film industry, the 53-year-old actor joined hands with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for this venture. The announcement was made via his social media by sharing an exclusive poster of the movie fueling the excitement of the fans.

Ravi Teja to start filming Trinadha Rao Nakkina's next

Taking to his Instagram, Teja shared a poster of his upcoming film with director Nakkina. The poster contained a silhouette of the actor against the dark background promising a roller coaster ride of entertainment to the audience. As per the poster, the movie will commence filming on October 4. He shared the poster with the title, ''The action begins #RT69[sic],'' as this film will mark the 69th movie of his career.

The movie is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibhotla and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People's Media Factor in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The music for the film will be composed by Bheems Ceciroleo while Karthik Gattamneni will be responsible for cinematography. Nagendra Tangalaas will serve as the art director. Makers are expected to release more details on the film soon.

More on Ravi Teja

Last seen in Krack, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Khiladi. The movie which was scheduled to be released in May received several setbacks owing to the prevailing COVID situations, released a new single featuring the actor's skilful and energetic dance moves. Directed by Ramesh Varma, the movie also features Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi. Despite the delays, the hype around the movie was maintained by the actor uploading several updates on his Instagram. The makers are yet to announce the official release date for the film.

Dubbed as one of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry, the actor has several successful movies under his belt namely Amar Akbar Anthony, Disco Raja, Katha Screenplay Darsakatvam Appalaraju, Devudu Chesina Manushulu and more.

(Image: @raviteja/Facebook)