Ravi Teja-starrer 'Khiladi' Twitter Review: Netizens Give Mixed Reactions To Action Drama

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Khiladi' Twitter Review: Netizens are divided on the action drama as they catch up on the early morning shows in the theatres.

Joel Kurian
Amid the nation working towards the control of COVID-19 after the third wave of the pandemic, more cinema theatres are opening up as restrictions eased.  Telugu film Khiladi is among the new releases to hit theatres this week. The Ravi Teja-starrer has been in the news over the past few days since the release of the trailer, which consisted of his trademark action scenes, and colourful songs.  

As the film was released on Friday, many audiences seemed to have gone to watch the early morning shows. Fans of Ravi Teja were blown away by the visuals on screen. However, another section was not too pleased with the action drama.

Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi Twitter review; netizens divided about the latest action drama

For one person, the film was a 'spectacular visual treat movie'. 'Blockbuster', 'super se upar' was how one described the film, praising Ravi Teja as a 'one-man show.' 

A netizen shared that the first half was 'okay', with routine comedy, but had a 'bang' interval. The person added that there were 'super' action sequences and a few twists that made it a 'blockbuster second half.' 

'Below par action film' read one of the other comments, due to the 'flat' narration and director seeming clueless despite the potential. However, the person praised its twists, mass songs and Ravi Teja's act.

One wrote that it was a 'good subject', but lost steam during the course of the film. 

Some were not at all pleased with the film, and one highlighted the second half, calling it a 'torture'. Another netizen used the same word and blamed its 'poor direction', 'unbearable screenplay' and 'outdated scenes'. However, Ravi Teja's performance and the interval point were termed positives. 

Khiladi movie cast and crew details 

Rav Teja plays a double role in Khiladi. He is paired alongside Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the film. The movie also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitn Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Murli Sharma, among others.   

Khiladi has been written and directed by Ramesh Varma. Varma is also one of the producers of the film.

