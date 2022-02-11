Ravi Teja-starrer 'Khiladi' Twitter Review: Netizens Give Mixed Reactions To Action Drama

Amid the nation working towards the control of COVID-19 after the third wave of the pandemic, more cinema theatres are opening up as restrictions eased. Telugu film Khiladi is among the new releases to hit theatres this week. The Ravi Teja-starrer has been in the news over the past few days since the release of the trailer, which consisted of his trademark action scenes, and colourful songs.

As the film was released on Friday, many audiences seemed to have gone to watch the early morning shows. Fans of Ravi Teja were blown away by the visuals on screen. However, another section was not too pleased with the action drama.

For one person, the film was a 'spectacular visual treat movie'. 'Blockbuster', 'super se upar' was how one described the film, praising Ravi Teja as a 'one-man show.'

Khiladi is blockbuster. One man show.

Super se upper.

5/4😎#Khiladi — VASANI AMIT (@amit_bhikhabh) February 11, 2022

A netizen shared that the first half was 'okay', with routine comedy, but had a 'bang' interval. The person added that there were 'super' action sequences and a few twists that made it a 'blockbuster second half.'

Just done with the show of #Khiladi

My review:

First half : Ok Ok , Routine comedy,

Main high Interval Bang 🔥💥



Second half: Super action sequences and few good twists.2nd half blockbuster ✌️



Final verdict : Hit Movie 3/5

@DirRameshVarma@RaviTeja_offl #comiccritic — AAshrith 🛑 (@_Aashrith_) February 11, 2022

Done with the show

First half : above average, comedy seems to be routine but internal bang 😱💥



Second half: Racy action sequences and twists 🔥... blockbuster 2nd half



Overall BOMMA HIT 🤙🏾#Khiladi — mammuti (@R85882882) February 11, 2022

'Below par action film' read one of the other comments, due to the 'flat' narration and director seeming clueless despite the potential. However, the person praised its twists, mass songs and Ravi Teja's act.

#Khiladi Overall A Below Par Action Drama!



RT is good. A few twists worked and mass songs are decent on screen.



On the flipside, the narration is very flat and done in a very routine way. Even though there was potential the director seemed clueless at parts



Rating: 2.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) February 11, 2022

One wrote that it was a 'good subject', but lost steam during the course of the film.

#khiladi a good subject… spoilt somewhere in the taking. Avg overall — Gautam☁️ (@gauthamvarma04) February 11, 2022

Some were not at all pleased with the film, and one highlighted the second half, calling it a 'torture'. Another netizen used the same word and blamed its 'poor direction', 'unbearable screenplay' and 'outdated scenes'. However, Ravi Teja's performance and the interval point were termed positives.

Second half tests your patience.. Torture by Ramesh Varma… It comes to a point where Veera >> #Khiladi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ldk2ncZzCF — Rakita (@Perthist_) February 11, 2022

Khiladi movie cast and crew details

Rav Teja plays a double role in Khiladi. He is paired alongside Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the film. The movie also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitn Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Murli Sharma, among others.

Khiladi has been written and directed by Ramesh Varma. Varma is also one of the producers of the film.

Image: Instagram/@raviteja_2628