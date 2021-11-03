Ravi Teja To Play A Thief In 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', Makers Announce News With Poster

South Indian actor Ravi Teja is all set to play a thief Tiger Nageswara Rao, in his upcoming film of the same name. The film which is being directed by Vamsi Krishna Naidu will release in five different languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film that will show Ravi in and as a notorious thief of Stuartpuram, Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Ravi took to Instagram and shared the poster which gave a glimpse of his rough foot as he walks bare feet on the sand. As he walks, his footprint changes into that of an animal. “#tigernageswararao,” he wrote alongside the poster. It is a first-of-its-kind role for Ravi Teja who will be seen in a new look to play the titular role. R Madhie is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar is the music director for the film. Reportedly, this film is going to be the actors 70th film in his career.

Meanwhile, touted as one of the most sought-after actors in the South Indian film industry, the 53-year-old actor previously joined hands with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for his next venture RT69. The movie is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibhotla, and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People's Media Factor in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The music for the film will be composed by Bheems Ceciroleo while Karthik Gattamneni will be responsible for cinematography. Nagendra Tangalaas will serve as the art director. Makers are expected to release more details on the film soon.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in Krack is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Khiladi. The movie which was scheduled to be released in May received several setbacks owing to the prevailing COVID situations. Directed by Ramesh Varma, the movie also features Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi. Despite the delays, the hype around the movie was maintained by the actor uploading several updates on his Instagram. The makers are yet to announce the official release date for the film.

