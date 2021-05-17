Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' To Have An OTT Release? Makers Share Their Stance On Theater Release

Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Khiladi is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. Fans and viewers have been taking to their social media handle to talk about their anticipation as there were rumours that the film would release on the OTT platform. Recently, the makers of the film have opened up a few details about the much-anticipated film.

The makers of Ravi Teja's Khiladi have denied reports that the film will be released on OTT. In a statement, the producers stated that the film will be released in theatres because it is intended for the big screen experience. Koneru Satyanarayana, the producer of Khiladi, stated that there is no truth to the rumour that their film is being considered for an OTT release. He went on to say that they are working hard to make Khiladi the best theatrical experience possible while not compromising on production values or budgets.

Koneru Satyanarayana also stated that the film will be released in theatres first. Aside from the intriguing story and screenplay, the recently shot action sequence in Italy will be a major highlight in the film. They will announce the new release date for the film once the pandemic is brought under control. Khiladi was supposed to be released on May 28, but it was postponed due to an increase in coronavirus cases during the pandemic's second wave.

Check out Ravi Teja's film teaser

The action-thriller is directed by Ramesh Varma and also features actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Arjun Sarja, Dimple Hayathi, and Unni Mukundan in lead roles. The teaser was released on April 12, 2021. The teaser is filled with rich visuals of the film. However, it doesn't give out any hint or clue related to the movie's plot. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the female leads of the movie and fans get a glimpse of their characters as well in the teaser. Veteran actor Arjun Sarja and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, on the other hand, will play pivotal roles in the film, which is directed by Ramesh Varma and co-produced by Koneru Satyanarayana and Jayantilal Gada. Netizens could not stop gushing over the video. Watch the video below.

Image Source: Aditya Music YouTube

