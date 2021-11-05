Ravi Teja's Next Project To Be Titled 'Ravanasura'; See Actor's First Look From The Movie

The title and first look of the much-loved south Indian actor Ravi Teja’s 70th film are finally here. The makers of the film unveiled the first look of the actor from the movie on social media on Friday.

The movie has been titled Ravanasura, and the actor seems excited about his role in the film. The first look also shows viewers several books, files, and a paintbrush too, before the actor.

Ravi Teja’s look from his 70th film unveiled

The actor headed to his social media account on Friday and gave his fans and followers a glimpse into his character in the film. The poster came with the tagline, ‘Heroes don’t exist’. The first look of the actor in the film hints at him stepping into the shoes of a lawyer. In the poster, he can be seen with a gavel in his hand, with blood dripping down. There are also guns and a skull in the background, and several images of the actor, which hints at the different sides of him the film will capture. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Excited about this one #Ravanasura” as he unveiled the first look for his fans.

Helmed by Sudheer Varma, Ravanasura will be the first time he and Ravi Teja will join hands. The film is touted to be an action thriller and will be bankrolled by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. The film is expected to go on floors next year. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of Khiladi, which will see him in the lead role alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Arjun Sarja, and many others. The action crime thriller will be directed by Ramesh Varma and will hit the big screen soon.

The actor will also take on the role of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a thief in his upcoming film by the same name. Helmed by Vamsi Krishna Naidu, the film will release in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of the film unveiled its poster, featuring the actor as the notorious thief of Stuartpuram.

Image: Facebook/@raviteja