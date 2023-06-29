RDX Teaser: Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav Starrer Promises Non Stop Thrills

The teaser for RDX is now out. The film promises to be a massy entertainer complete with the makings of a through and through masala potboiler. Ranking high on action, the teaser evidently flaunts a slew of meticulously choreographed action sequences.

3 things you need to know

RDX stands for the first initials of the three main characters of the film.

The film appears to be centred around a Cochin carnival which is disrupted by violence.

Instead of a single or a double hero film, RDX flaunts 3 main men who will be headlining the plot.

RDX teaser promises an action-packed ride



The teaser opens with the imageries of the Cochin carnival which violently gets disrupted due to a bloody altercation. This sets the tone for the film's following plot. The three heroes, Robert, Dony and Xavier are introduced amid a multi-pronged fight sequence. The rest of the teaser is a fast-paced glimpse of what to expect from the film.



Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav star in this Malayalam action potboiler as the main trio. Nigam plays Robert. Varghese plays Dony and Madhav plays Xavier. The one-minute twenty-seven second teaser also features several other disruptive characters which make the tone and tenor of the film evident.

RDX is a debut venture



The film is directed by Nahas Hidhayat. Incidentally, Hidhayat has also written the story for the film. This will be the director's debut venture. The Malayalam action flick also stars Mahima Nambiar, Lal and Aima Sebastian who will be central to the unfolding of the plot. While the basic premise of the film can be gauged, it is yet to be seen how the carnival shown in the film becomes the centre of instigated violence for the rest of the film. RDX is eyeing an Onam release.