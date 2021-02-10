Remember When Karthik Responded To His #MeToo Allegations Three Months After Being Accused

Eminent singer-songwriter Karthik was one of the many celebrities who was also accused of physical misconduct during the still on-going #MeToo row. The episode in question began when Chinmayi Sripaada's Twitter account saw a tweet through which she was seen explicitly calling out the singer. But, unlike many celebrities, Karthik or his representatives did not respond to any of those allegations instantaneously and took a total of three months in order to share his side of the story in the wake of the MeToo allegations that were laid on him. That very episode is being revisited through this article.

The tweet that was released by Karthik in response to the allegations was essentially a picture post that included an elaborate note from the singer himself. The tweet in question saw him addressing the anonymous allegations which, he implied, had caused a lot of distress in the lives of Karthik's wife and his. In addition to the same, the crooner has also been seen dwelling into the status of the upcoming list of Karthik's songs and the events of his personal life. That tweet can be found below as well as on Karthik's Twitter handle.

The Tweet:

— Karthik Music Exp (@singer_karthik) February 18, 2019

How it all started:

Just like other celebrities, a handful of anonymous "victims" alleged that the singer behaved inappropriately with them. The anonymous reports and allegations were followed by a tweet released through Chinmayi Sripaada's Twitter handle, which communicated that she's calling out Karthik as a mark of solidarity. The tweet can be found below as well as on the singer's Twitter handle.

The Tweet:

About the #MeToo movement:

The #MeToo movement, which started approximately two and a half years ago post the allegations that were laid on the American producer Harvey Weinstein, saw a lot of actors open up about their inappropriate encounters of sexual harassment with the help of the campaign in question. While the movement, which was spearheaded by a handful of veteran stars from the West urged many female Hollywood celebrities to open up the episodes of harassment on their own, hardly anyone has been vocal about the same in Bollywood in the initial months of the same. One after the other, it was observed that the likes of Tanushree Dutta were calling out Indian veteran actors, which is considered to be one of the very first Indian #MeToo allegations.

