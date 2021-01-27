Sona Mohapatra Calls Preity Zinta 'minion Of Patriarchy' Over Remark On MeToo Movement

Sona Mohapatra, who has crafted her own identity as a singer in the Indian music scene, has been at the forefront of MeToo movement in India. She has raised her voice against music composer Anu Malik and continues to fight for India's MeToo campaign.

A furious Sona on Wednesday responded to a user on Twitter who made an insensitive remark about the MeToo movement. Sona highlighted that the lines used by him were first said by actor Preity Zinta in a 2018 interview. Sona on Wednesday had been tweeting about MJ Akbar's defamation case and that is when the user made the remark saying, "@mjakbar case let the court speak up ... Sweetoo sweeto can't be metoo metoo after break up by man."

To this, Sona wrote, "This disgusting line was plagiarised by this moron from an interview given by the silly,dim-witted,minion of patriarchy Priety Zinta, yesteryear decoration in films when asked about the @IndiaMeToo movement last year.The effect of celebrity culture & its sorry influence."

This disgusting line 👇🏾 was plagiarised by this moron from an interview given by the silly,dim-witted,minion of patriarchy Priety Zinta, yesteryear decoration in films when asked about the @IndiaMeToo movement last year.The effect of celebrity culture & its sorry influence. 🤮 https://t.co/qKVnrVnEP5 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Sona Mohapatra recently revealed that she received a barrage of comments on her new music video - Heere Heere - where people doubted her #MeToo claims. “Many comments on my latest music video on social media telling me about how they disbelieve my @IndiaMeToo call outs considering I wear such vulgar clothes & am likely to be ‘lying’ & possibly the kind of woman who likes men to misbehave with her apart from other BS,” she wrote on Twitter.

Many comments on my latest music video on social media telling me about how they disbelieve my @IndiaMeToo call outs considering I wear such vulgar clothes 👇🏾 & am likely to be ‘lying’ & possibly the kind of woman who likes men to misbehave with her apart from other BS.. pic.twitter.com/bpVkrlqhGl — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) December 5, 2020

