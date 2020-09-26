Remembering SP Balasubrahmanyam With This Playlist Featuring His Evergreen Songs

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. The legendary musician passed away on Friday at the MGM Healthcare in Chennai, due to various COVID 19 related complications. He has sung more than 40,000 songs across 16 languages and also holds a Guinness World Record for the same.

The late artist, with his melodious and soothing voice, has blessed the country with a few mega-hit songs in the last few decades, which are remembered as classics today. Here is a look at a bunch of songs by SP Balasubrahmanyam that are evergreen in every sense.

Best of SP Balasubrahmanyam

1. Mannil Indha Kadhalandri

Mannil Indha Kadhalandri is a super hit song from the film Keladi Kanmani. The song also stars SP Balasubrahmanyam along with actors like Radhika and Ramesh Arvind, amongst others. The song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and is considered iconic in terms of melody and lyrics. Have a look at the critically acclaimed song here.

2. Ee Sundara

Ee Sundara is a song from the film Amrutha Varshini. The song has been composed by Deva while the lyrics have been penned down by the much-loved K Kalyan. The iconic duo of SP Balasubrahmanyam and Chitra has sung this famous love song. Amrutha Varshini film stars actors like Ramesh Aravind, Suhasini and Sarath Babu, in key roles.

3. Kaadhal Rojave

Kaadhal Rojave is a romantic number from the 1992 film Roja. The song has been composed by AR Rahman and also has a Hindi version called Roja Janeman. The lyrics of this piece have been written by Vairamuthu, who is also one of the best lyrists of south India. Have a look at the song here.

4. Sundari Kannaal Oru Sethi

Sundari Kannaal Oru Sethi a super hit song from the Rajnikanth and Shobhana starrer, Dalapathi. The song has been composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja and has been sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. This musical piece has a huge fan base for its catchy melody and tuning. Have a look at the song here.

5. Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya is an evergreen musical piece from the film Love. The song features superstar Salman Khan and Revathi in key roles. It has been sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Chitra while the composition has been done by Anand-Milind. The lyrics of Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya have been given by Majrood Sultanpuri. Have a look at the song here.

6. Anando Brahma Govindo

Anando Brahma Govindo is a famous upbeat number from the film Shiva. It stars actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amla, amongst others. The vocals for the song are by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Kavita Krishnamurthy while the music has been created by Ilaiyaraaja. Have a look at the song here.

7. Pehli Baar Mile Hain

The song Pehli Baar Mile Hain is another famous Bollywood number sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. The song is from the film Saajan and features actors like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The song has been composed by Nadeem-Shravan and the lyrics are by Faaiz Anwar. Have a look.

