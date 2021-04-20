Renu Desai Shares Unseen Pic Of Pawan Kalyan As 'Badri' Turns 21

Renu Desai has marked a lot of firsts with her movie Badri, back in the year 2000. The actor had not only worked with her future husband, now ex-husband, Pawan Kalyan for the first time also marked her debut in the Telugu film industry with the film. As Badri turns 21 this year, Renu Desai has shared a special picture with fans of herself with her former co-star Pawan Kalyan.

Renu shared a picture from the behind-the-scenes of the song Yeh Chikita. In the image, Kalyan can be seen his outfit comprising of a denim button-down shirt, a cowboy hat and holding a rifle in his hand. The picture especially shows Renu photobombing Pawan's shot by appearing dressed in a light orange traditional Indian kurta and a sheer dupatta on her face. The former actor wrote in her caption that the dupatta is her version of sunscreen. Renu Desai was not a part of the Yeh Chikita song. She played the role of Vennela in the movie. The lead actors were Pawan Kalyan and Ameesha Patel of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai fame.

Renu Desai shares an unseen picture of Pawan Kalyan as 'Badri' turns 21

The actor has turned off the comments on her Instagram post following last year's fiasco when fans had severely objected to the actor's celebration of the 20th anniversary of Badri's release. Pawan Kalyan's fans criticised the former actor for sharing the pictures even after claiming that she had moved on from the movies referring to personal issues. The actor had then tried to ask fans not to post the hateful comments on her post but ended up failing.

'Badri' movie cast

Badri had released on April 20, 2000, marking the debut movie of Puri Jagganadh as a director. Badri had a long list of star cast members including Pawan Kalyan as Badrinath, aka Badri, Renu Desai as Vennela, and Ameesha Patel as Sarayu. The antagonist of the movie was played by veteran actor Prakash Raj as Nanda, the brother of Sarayu. Other Badri movie cast members also include Brahmanandam, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Ali, Kaushal Manda and many others.

(Promo Image Source: Renu Desai and PawanKalyan.K Instagram)