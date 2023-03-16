Rishab Shetty To Promote Kantara In Geneva At UNHRC Session; To Speak On Indian Cinema

Actor Rishab Shetty is currently in Geneva as his film Kantara will be shown at the Pathe Balexert, on March 17 at the United Nations. The star will speak about Indian cinema, and how it stimulates talks about climate, ecology and natural causes during a session at the UNHRC (United Nations Human Rights Council). This comes after Kantara's critical acclaim over its climate-conscious themes.

Shetty met with Anindya Sengupta, who is currently the director of the Center of Globe Affairs and Public Policy. In a tweet from the CGAPP’s official Twitter handle, they revealed that the star will be taking the UNHRC session. The Kirik Party star also posed alongside the CGAPP director for a picture.

.@shetty_rishab will be talking about Indian Cinema's role in fostering discussions on environment, climate & conservation, at UNHRC Session in Geneva. CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta met him on the sidelines of the Session as #Kantara star brings Indian stories to world stage. pic.twitter.com/39ugg0iv12 — Centre for Global Affairs & Public Policy (@CGAPPIndia) March 15, 2023

More on Kantara

Kantara is a directorial project from Rishab Shetty, who also acted in the film. It became the second most successful Kannada project at the box office after gaining more than Rs. 400 crores worldwide. It is centred around Bhoota Kola, a regional dance form. Shetty also plays a double role in the film, and stars alongside Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad and Naveen D Padil.

Kantara 2 confirmed by Suniel Shetty

On the 100-day success bash for the film, Shetty revealed that Kantara 2 is currently under development. He also revealed that the film is rather not a sequel, but a prequel. Shetty said that he developed the idea for Kantara 2 while he was filming for the first film. While he announced that the film will be released sometime in 2024, he did not disclose any details about the upcoming film as it would be “very early.”