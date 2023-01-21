Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara 2' To Be A Prequel, Says Vijay Kiragandur; Reveals Other Details

India's Hombale Films, the production company behind the mega-hits 'Kantara' and the 'K.G.F.' franchise, finally announced 'Kantara 2' on Friday. Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of the production house, revealed 'Kantara 2' will be a prequel that delves into the backstory of the folklore that featured in the first film.

The much-anticipated Kannada film is currently being scripted by the 'Kantara' star and director Rishab Shetty.

Speaking to Deadline, Vijay said, “Rishab is writing the story now and has gone to the forests of coastal Karnataka with his writing associates for two months to conduct research for the film.”

“He plans to start shooting in June, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season, and our intention is to give the film a pan-India release in April or May next year,” he added.

The producer further disclosed that the budget for 'Kantara 2' has also been increased, but in order to maintain the continuity and authenticity of the film, the movie's style, narrative, and cinematography will be similar to the first instalment. There will be a few additions to the cast, and some of them might be well-known figures.

The prequel will explore the backstory of the deity and its pact with a troubled king that was intended to protect the villagers and their land, but things turned around, leading to a man versus nature battle.

More about 'Kantara'

Set in coastal Karnataka, 'Kantara' is based on a dominant caste landlord seizing the land of a nearby tribal group. The film depicted native cultures and rituals from coastal Karnataka such as Yakshagana, Bhoota Kola, Daivaradhane and Kambala.

Through its representation of Bhoota Kola, the movie spurred debate over the appropriation of non-Hindu traditions.

Released in September 2022, in Kannada language, 'Kantara' quickly gained popularity across India and was dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.