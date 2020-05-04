'Rishi Kapoor Was After Me To Do Sequel Of Do Dooni Chaar', Says Director Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal who made his directorial debut with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh starrer Do Dooni Chaar reminisced his conversation with the late actor, in a recent media interview. He recalled how the actor pestered him to write the sequel to their 2010 hit movie. Do Dooni Chaar, starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in the lead, released in 2010 amid positive reviews and also went ahead to win the Best Hindi Feature film at the 58th National Film Awards. In the interview, Habib Faisal said that Kapoor was 'badly after him' to do a sequel of Do Dooni Chaar. He added that the 102 Not Out star would say that there are so many stories of middle-class people and that he should make one more film as their first film was loved so much.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh starrer Do Dooni Chaar's trailer:

Further, in the media interview, Habib Faisal recalled shooting with Rishi Kapoor in Delhi for the film. He remembered how people would drop off at the sets of Do Dooni Char with food for the team, especially Kapoor, who was well-known for being a foodie. He also reminisced how veterans like Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh never made the newcomers feel insecure, interestingly, the movie featured a slew of newcomers. He also went ahead and called Rishi Kapoor 'a legend', and also thanked him for surrendering to his vision, and making his shooting experience cherishable.

Habib Faisal also praised Neetu Singh for being a pillar of strength to Rishi Kapoor while fighting cancer. He said it was great to see Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh together. He also exclaimed that theirs was a long relationship with so much banter and chemistry.

Rishi Kapoor is popular among the masses for his roles in movies like Bobby, Agneepath, Do Dooni Chaar, among others. The actor breathed his last on Thursday at a Mumbai Hospital. The Do Dooni Chaar actor was reportedly suffering from leukaemia and had a prolonged fight with the disease for two-years.

