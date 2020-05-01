'Simply Broken': Rishi Kapoor's Son-in-law Bharat Sahni Expresses Grief On Actor's Demise

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's death has been a huge loss for the film fraternity as many celebs have expressed their grief through social media. The actor breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning and was cremated in the presence of his immediate family and close friends in the evening. However, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had been unable to attend the funeral as she was at her home in Delhi and could not travel due to lockdown restrictions.

Read | Rishi Kapoor's demise: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor expresses love and respect for her father

While Riddhima shared an update on Friday from her journey to Mumbai by road, Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni also paid tribute to the late actor through a heartfelt note on Instagram. He shared a few pictures of Rishi Kapoor and his family and wrote, "Will never forget the love you gave me. You taught me so much in the little time I had with you. Simply broken today. Lost for words. Love you and will miss you a lot. R.I.P. Papa.”

Have a look:

Read | When Rishi Kapoor expressed his only wish for son Ranbir Kapoor before he died

Bollywood veteran and screen icon Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai as he succumbed to cancer after battling it for two years. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the presence of his immediate family and close friends. He was the torchbearer of the 3rd generation of Kapoor dynasty of the Hindi film industry.

Read | Rishi Kapoor's death:Daughter Riddhima Kapoor wishes she 'could be there to say goodbye'

Official message from Rishi Kapoor's family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

Read | Rishi Kapoor's death: Riddhima Kapoor leaves Delhi for Mumbai, says 'driving home ma'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.