Rishi Kapoor No More: Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani Mourn The Loss

The passing away of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has left the entire film industry in a state of shock. The actor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, at HN Reliance Hospital. Many of his co-stars, actors, and fans have expressed their sadness and also extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family through social media.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani and Rakul Preet Singh have also shared heartfelt messages and condolences on their social media handle for Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Rakul Preet Singh and Hansika Motwani shared a picture of the actor along with an emotional message on their Instagram stories. While Kajal Aggarwal took to her Twitter handle to share a note and a wonderful picture of the actor. Here’s taking a look at these actors who shared their heartfelt empathies through their social media handle.

2020 cannot get any worse! Loss of a legend. Om Shanti Rishi sir🙏🏻 I’m sure you must be illumining the heavens, the shining star you’ve always been! This feels like a personal grievance, Cannot even fathom what the family is going through. Heartfelt condolences 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/oAjpxGnK3m — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's death

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

