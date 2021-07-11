Riteish Deshmukh Remembers 'Lai Bhaari' Director Nishikant Kamat On Film's 7th Anniversary

On the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the Marathi film Lai Bhaari, actor Riteish Deshmukh on Sunday, July 11 recalled working with his friend and the movie's director late Nishikant Kamat in a nostalgic post. Riteish took to his Instagram as he shared a few clips from the film and mentioned he misses Nishikant. Mr Kamat, who was reportedly suffering from chronic liver disease, breathed his last at the age of 50 in August 2020.

Riteish, in his post, shared short snippets from the movie and captioned it "Your company for 7 years is great -- Miss you Nishi (Nishikant Kamat).". The Marathi film also starred Sharad Kelkar and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Apart from Lai Bhaari, Nishikant has also given the industry blockbusters like Drishyam, Force and Madaari.

TV actor Sharad also took to his Instagram to celebrate the 7th year of the movie. He shared a few unseen pictures from the film's set. The posts left the fans emotional and they were seen showering love on the actors' posts. One fan commented, "Loved the film. Miss Nishikant sir a lot" while another wrote "I can watch this film on repeat. Everything about it was so good. Thanks, Nishikant sir for this film."

More about the late Indian filmmaker and actor's life

Nishikant Kamat was an actor and filmmaker, who with his debut movie Dombivali Fast earned several accolades as it went on to become the biggest Marathi film of the year. The 50-year-old filmmaker's Bollywood debut project was based upon the 2006 Mumbai Bombings, titled, Mumbai Meri Jaan. He also helmed the popular movie Force, starring John Abraham and debut of Vidyut Jamwal. Apart from this, he also acted in a negative role in the movie Rocky Handsome.

On his death last year, several Bollywood celebrities posted condolences and remembered the filmmaker for his cinematic excellence. Riteish Deshmukh, a close friend of the director and Lai Bhaari actor, had posted a few throwback pictures with the late filmmaker on his Twitter account. His emotional caption read "You broke my heart Nishi".

Here is a list of movies that the late director has contributed to since his career beginning in 2004.

Hava Aney Dey

Saatchya Aat Gharat

Dombivali Fast

Evano Oruvan

Mumbai Meri Jaan

404 Error Not Found

Force

Lai Bhaari

Drishyam

Rocky Handsome

Madaari

Fugay

Daddy

Julie 2

Bhavesh Joshi

