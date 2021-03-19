'Roberrt' Box Office Collection: The Darshan Starrer Is A Hit With The Audience

The highly-anticipated Kollywood action-packed drama Roberrt has a theatrical release on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri i.e on March 11, 2021. Roberrt is one of the first Kannada movies to release in theatres after the COVID-19 pandemic's lockdown restrictions were lifted. The movie has been successfully running in theatres for a week now and has been garnering love and rave reviews from the audience. The movie stars Darshan Thoogudeepa in the lead and the audience has been loving his performance on screen. Everything from the storyline to the highly packed action sequences and the performance of the other actors is being applauded by the audience. Here are the current Roberrt box office earnings.

Roberrt box office collection

According to a report by Movie and TV wiki, Roberrt has collected a gross total of 54.8 crores until March 17. The movie's opening collection was a massive 14.3 crore on the first day followed by 8.2 crores on the second day and an approximate total of 19.1 crores over the weekend. According to the latest report, the movie collected a gross total of 2.15 crore on Tuesday, March 16. Roberrt performed well for the first seven days after it's release and earned a net total of 48.64 crores all over India.

The website also states that Roberrt is currently running on 1500 screens in India and 300 screens overseas. The response to the action thriller has been good and the movie is generating high box office earnings. The movie was made with a budget of 50 crores and the makers have been able to surpass Roberrt's budget with the box office earnings. The movie has made a huge contribution to Sandalwood's revival post the pandemic.

Robbert plot

The premise of the movie revolves around Raghava who lives with his son Arjun in Lucknow. The family leads a peaceful life with Raghava working as a head chef in a Brahmin catering unit. The father works very hard to provide his best to his son. However, his past comes to haunt him which leads Raghava to reprise his original avatar Roberrt. The plot then unearths Raghava's true being with the people around him perplexed by who he actually is. The movie has been given a rating of 7.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb by users.

The cast of Robbert

Other than Darshan, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat and Devaraj in prominent roles. Directed by Tharun Sudhir and bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda, Roberrt has been running in theatres since it's release on March 11, 2021.