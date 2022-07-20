Rocketry: Madhavan Celebrates Film's Success With Nambi Narayanan & His Family; Pens Note

Apart from his exemplary craft of acting, R Madhavan is being critically appreciated for his vision behind the latest outing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Donning the hat of the director for the first time, the actor's tryst with the art seemed to bore fruitful results after he received love and congratulatory messages from all across.

The film featured Madhavan essaying the role of Dr. Nambi Narayanan, who is a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and was falsely charged with espionage and arrested, before clearing his name after a long and strenuous fight and being awarded compensation.

R Madhavan celebrates Rocketry's success with Dr Nambi Narayan

As the film continues to perform well at the box office while garnering the interest of the moviegoers, the overwhelmed team, recently celebrated its success. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect team gathered at Nambi Narayanan's house and celebrated the milestone with the scientist's family members.

When the Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together.The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru.For me - Mission accomplished with gods grace 🚀🚀❤️❤️🙏🙏 ⁦@NambiNOfficial⁩ pic.twitter.com/FYYXe4W8Uj — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 20, 2022

Madhavan who is being hailed for his impeccable acting and hard work in bringing forth the story on the big screen, shared a picture from the celebrations on Twitter while expressing his gratitude. Through the note, the Vikram Vedha star confessed how 'success translated into happiness.'

For those who have not yet watched the film, the actor wrote how they will get to know the Nambi's real essence of life after watching the agony his family went through. "When Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together. The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know the Nambi sir's family and what they went thru. For me - Mission accomplished with gods grace," wrote Madhavan.

The picture also showed the happy actor looking at Nambi Narayan as he feeds cake to his wife while celebrating the film's smashing success. The most eventful period in the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan, from the age of 27 to the age of 70, is covered in the film. Madhavan's makeovers to portray Nambi Narayanan at different ages have garnered a lot of attention on social media. The film also won applause at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

