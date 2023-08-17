Romeo First Look: Vijay Antony Turns Lover Boy In Romantic Drama

The year 2023 is going eventful for Tamil actor and musician Vijay Antony. With Tamilarasan, Pichaikkaran 2, and Kolai, he had three major releases this year. But it seems his run at the box office is not over yet as there’s an update about one of his upcoming films in which he will be seen in a totally different avatar.

3 things you need to know

Vijay Anthony’s debut was in a cameo appearance in Kizhakku Kadalkarai Salai.

He is also a music producer.

Antony’s real name is Frances Antony Cyril Raja.

Vijay Antony’s new look from upcoming film out



Up until now, Antony has majorly been seen in commercial entertainers but for his next, it seems, he is trying something new. The actor would be seen playing a romantic hero in his upcoming film, which is a first for him. In the recent update, Anthony announced the film and also released the first poster.

(This is what Vijay Antony shared on his social media handles | Image: Twitter)



The upcoming movie will be titled Romeo in Tamil and Love Garu in Telugu. In the poster, the lead pair can be seen standing in front of a fire and a flurry of flower petals, signifying both the intensity and tenderness of love.



In Romeo, Anthony will be starring opposite actress Mirnalini Ravi, who is a pretty fresh face in the South Indian industry. She started her career with the 2019 film Super Deluxe and Romeo is her next. While the film will be directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, it has Anthony as the producer.



While sharing the poster on his social media handles, Antony wrote in the caption, “Thank you to the people who wanted to see me as a romantic hero, as well as to the press and media friends. Your request has been granted. ROMEOâ¤ï¸ Summer 2024" (sic). The first schedule of the film is being shot in Malaysia after which the team may shift to India for the second filming plan.