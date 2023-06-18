David Beckham's Son Romeo Lands Premier League Transfer, Signs With Brentford B

Why you are reading this: David Beckham is one of the most iconic footballers to play the sport, as the former English star co-owns MLS club Inter Miami. His son Romeo Beckham represented the Inter Miami B team from 2021 to 23, but spent his last six months with Brentford’s B side on a loan. As the loan spell ended, junior Beckham made the next big step in his career. Romeo played a crucial role for the Premier League side on loan, winning the Premier League Cup, a tournament that the Premier League has created particularly for Under-21 teams.

Romeo Beckham joins Brentford B on a permanent deal

David Beckham’s son has taken a tremendous step in his football career. The promising young footballer will continue at Brentford B after signing a contract this month. Romeo played for the Premier League side in the second half of 2022–2023 after leaving his dad’s club on loan.

Romeo contributed ten assists in 20 games for Inter Miami II in the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) Next Pro season. With Brentford B, he has now signed a one-year deal with a one-year extension option. Romeo Beckham offered a decent contribution during his loan spell. The 20-year-old made 15 appearances and scored a goal against National League side Wealdstone in the Middlesex Senior Cup.

What did Neil MacFarlane say about Romeo?

Neil MacFarlane, the head coach of Brentford B, seems satisfied with the contributions of the young Beckham. He praised the positive impact that the youngster has had on the team since he arrived. Romeo has grown both on and off the pitch, according to MacFarlane, who is excited to work with him again next season.

"We added Romeo to our squad in January, and he's been fantastic for the group," MacFarlane stated. "We've continued to develop him in and out of possession, and we look forward to him coming back in good spirits to continue working with him next season." he added

Brentford’s B team was first made in 2016 as the team primarily focuses on Cup competitions and friendlies and does not participate in the League.