'RRR 2' On The Cards? Rajamouli Responds To Jr NTR & Ram Charan's Wish Post 'RRR' Release

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is ruling the box office across the country and emerged as one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema. Soon after its release, the Jr NTR-starrer smashed several records worldwide at the ticket windows and is receiving a thunderous response from the audience.

As the actioner managed to bowl over the audiences with its theatrical run, SS Rajamouli along with the cast and crew of RRR including Ram Charan and Jr NTR, organised a success party. During the press conference event of the success bash, the two lead actors spilled the beans on their favourite scene from the film and also revealed the possibilities of another world of RRR.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan reveal their favourite scene from RRR

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, during the press meeting of RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan expressed their desire to work in RRR 2.

Expressing his desire about working in RRR 2, Jr NTR further added, “I hope, Rajamouli makes RRR 2.”

His co-actor Ram Charan echoed the same sentiment and revealed that he is also hoping that Rajamouli makes RRR 2. The actor stated, “Firstly, I am happy that RRR released post-Covid. I hope Rajamouli sir makes RRR 2.”

Reacting to this, Rajamouli revealed that he is still trying to cool off the heat created by his recent release. The ace filmmaker said,

"They got off RRR pretty quickly. I am still trying to cool off from the heat generated. Let it cool down and for me, it will be a great pleasure to have more time to spend with my brothers on RRR 2”

Upon being asked about their favourite scenes from their film, both Jr NTR and Ram Charan revealed that their favourite scene is during the intermission when both the characters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju have a misunderstanding.

Adding to this Ram Charan said, “My favourite scene is the interval episode where the entire misunderstanding happens between Bheem and Ram”

Jr NTR agreed to Ram Charan and said, “I love that scene too. It’s when both the characters are out of their disguise. It’s the best scene.”

More about RRR

RRR is a fictional take on the lives of two revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film hit the theatres in March. It stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

