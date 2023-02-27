RRR Biggest Screening In LA To Boost Oscars Bid; Ram Charan, Rajamouli To Attend

RRR is being re-released in the US on March 3 across 200 theatres nationwide. The movie's song Naatu Naatu is in the race at the Oscars under the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category. The team including director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravaani and lead actor Ram Charan will be attending the "biggest ever screening" of the film in Los Angeles on March 1 at the Ace Hotel.

RRR's largest screening to be organised in US

It was recently announced that RRR will be hitting the cinema halls in the US ahead of the Oscars on March 13. A new trailer was also launched. Now, it has come to light that the team of RRR will be attending a special screening of the film on March 1, which will also be its "biggest ever screening". This will be a fan event.

A tweet shared read, "#RRR is planning its biggest ever screening of the three-hour Telugu epic in LA, USA on March 1 with the dir SSR, M.M. Keeravaani and Ram Charan. The “Fan CelebRRRation Live” will be at The Theatre at Ace Hotel ahead of a new push to 200 screens nationwide Friday, March 3."

Ram Charan in the US to attend the Oscars

Ram Charan arrived in the US recently. He will be boosting RRR's bid at the Oscars and has been speaking to the media about the film's massive global success. He became the first Telugu actor to feature on the popular talk show Good Morning America. He was also a presenter at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, where RRR won four trophies under Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best Song categories.