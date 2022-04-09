Last Updated:

'RRR' BO Collection Day 15: Rajamouli's Film On Its Way To Cross Rs 1000 Crore Milestone

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is now marching towards another benchmark. Here is how the film performed at the box office on its Day 15.

SS Rajamouli arrived with yet another magnum opus, RRRlast month. The period drama is currently not only ruling viewers' hearts but also at the box office across the country. The film has emerged to be one of the most successful films in the country and is now all set to reach the Rs 1000 crores benchmark. 

The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, who are receiving compliments for their exceptional performance in the film. After two weekends, the film smashed several box office records and emerged as a massive success. It is now marching towards another benchmark. Here is how the film performed at the box office on Day 15.

RRR Box Office Collections Day 15

SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR has been definitely roaring at the box office. The film minted Rs 969.24 crores by the end of its second week, on April 8, 2022. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film earned Rs 12.43 crores on Day 15, the beginning of its third week in cinemas. The movie has so far minted Rs 981.67 crores. While the movie is now marching towards its dream target of Rs 1000 crores, it is expected to reach the benchmark soon.

RRR box office collections by the end of Week 2

As of April 8, 2022, RRR minted Rs 969.24 crore. The film's first-week earnings summed up to Rs 709.36 crores. Its second week began with Rs 41.53 crores. However, the movie is expected to face competition from Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 with the film's shows getting sold out already. Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is also expected to give competition to the film.

More about RRR

RRR marked filmmaker SS Rajamouli's return after his blockbuster franchise Bahubali. RRR follows the story of two freedom fighters who battle against the British government for their respective goals and purposes. While Jr NTR plays the role of Kumaran Bheem, Ram Charan wowed the audience with his role as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie also has Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran playing Alluri Sitarama Raju's parents. Alia Bhatt portrayed the role of Ram Charan's love interest, Sita, in the movie. 

