'RRR' Box Office Collection, Day 3: Rajamouli's Film Roars Loud, To Hit Rs 500 Cr Globally

SS Rajamouli’s latest release RRR, has set the cash registers ringing after the film opened to great reviews on March 25. After receiving terrific numbers at the box office, the film continues to enjoy the footfall in theatres. Within just a day, the film had crossed the Rs 200-crore mark by reportedly raking Rs 257 crore across the world on its opening day.

The opening day of the film just proved the fact that Rajamouli’s vision and the acting craft of the entire ensemble left the moviegoers glued to their seats throughout. After successful days 1 and 2, the day 3 business was fantastic. Now, by looking at the overseas collection of the film, it is sure that the director's film is set to enter the 500 crore club soon.

RRR overseas weekend collection

The high octane actioner is billed as a commercial entertainer packed with a rollercoaster ride of emotions and Rajamouli’s extraordinary vision behind narrating the story. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has collected a total of Rs 490 crores over the first weekend worldwide.

Going by the numbers, it is sure that the film is set to surpass all the business that was minted by the director’s previous hit Baahubali franchise. On the opening weekend, the film raked in Rs 257.15 cr, on Saturday, it earned Rs 114.38 cr and on Sunday, it fetched Rs 118.63 cr wold wide making the tally to Rs 490.16 cr.

#RRRMovie WW Box Office



Rare milestone of HAT-TRICK 💯+ cr



Day 1 - ₹ 257.15 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 114.38 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 118.63 cr

Total - ₹ 490.16 cr#RamCharan #JrNTR — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 28, 2022

Given the fan following of the stars and the promotional activities by the makers, the film is sure to be a commercial hit as it inches closer to the Rs 500 crore club. If we talk about the Hindi version of the film, RRR witnessed a great jump day 3 after it crossed Rs 30 crore mark and raked in Rs 31.50 crore. The film continues to stay strog on the fouth day and it s expected that the magnum opus shall enter Rs 100 crore club this week in Hindi language. Here's a look at RRR Hindi collection over first weekend.

Friday: Rs 19 cr

Saturday: Rs 24 cr

Sunday: Rs 31.50 cr

Total: Rs 74.50 cr.

#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3... FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ₹ 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]... Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL... SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 74.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zuYKz90RF6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

Along with this, according to T2BLive.COM, the Telegu version of the film earned Rs 33.53Cr on day 3, bringing the total to 139.27 cr.

#RRRMovie Day Wise AP TG Collections



👉Day 1 - 74.11Cr

👉Day 2 - 31.63Cr

👉Day 3 - 33.53Cr***



Total AP TG:- 139.27CR(203.10CR~ Gross)



Business - 191CR — T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) March 28, 2022

More about RRR

The movie is a fictional tale of two real Telugu activists, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and the story revolves around their friendship and rift as they took on the British during India's Independence movement during the 1920s.

Ajay Devgn also stars in the film as Venkata Rama Raju while Alia Bhatt plays Sita, Ram Charan's love interest. Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody play the antagonists, while Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, and others form the rest of the cast.

IMAGE: Instagram/RRRmovie