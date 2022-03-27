'RRR' Box Office, Day 2: Film's Hindi Version Sees Good Growth; Earns Big Figure In India

There are films that celebrate Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore milestones after one to three weeks at the box office. But for RRR, it was just a matter of one day to hit the Rs 200-crore mark. The SS Rajamouli movie reportedly earned Rs 223 crore across the world on its opening day.

While the budget of the movie is said to be over Rs 300 crore, the opening day collections showed a positive sign for the recoveries and profits of most people associated with the movie. On Day 2, the collections were good again. The Hindi version of the Ram Charan-Jr NTR film has shown impressive growth on Saturday. Overall, the film dropped on Day 2. However, the film was expected to grow further on Sunday, as per the trade buzz.

RRR Day 2 Box Office Collections

RRR, as per a report on Box Office India, earned in the Rs 23-23.50 crore range for the Hindi version on Saturday. The film witnessed a growth of 20-25 percent, which was termed good. The total collections of the Hindi version thus stood in the Rs 42.50-43.50 crore range.

The collections of RRR on day 2 have been similar to that of Sooryavanshi, though in that case, the opening was Rs 26.29 crore, while in RRR's case, there has been a growth from the day 1, which brought in Rs 20 crore.

The collections of the movie in multiplexes were good, though footfalls-wise, it was not as strong as the figures suggested. That could be because of the high ticket prices on such screens. However, the occupancy for the film was expected to grow on Sunday as per trends witnessed for similar films previously. Gujarat/Saurashtra, Central India, UP, and Bihar areas are expected to register huge collections on day 3, the report added.

Overall, in India, RRR earned around Rs 90 crore on Saturday, considering the early estimates, as per a report on Sacnilk. This will thus take the overall global collections to Rs 350-400 crore, and the final figures could be even more.

RRR movie plot, cast & crew

The movie is a fictional tale of two real Telugu activists, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and the story revolves around their friendship and rift as they took on the British during India's Independence movement during the 1920s.

Ajay Devgn also stars in the film as Venkata Rama Raju while Alia Bhatt plays Sita, Ram Charan's love interest. Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody play the antagonists, while Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, and others form the rest of the cast.

SS Rajamouli has directed from a screenplay he penned from a story by his father, veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.