'RRR' Box Office Collections, Day 16: Magnum Opus Reportedly Hits Rs 1000 Crore Milestone

In the making for four years, RRR has lived up to the massive expectations that were riding on the film. SS Rajamouli's first film after the blockbuster success of Baahubali, with a combination of two Tollywood stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the addition of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, and another action-packed magnum opus with a patriotism theme, has worked wonders at the box office. Running for two weeks, the movie has been hitting milestones after milestones.

After steady collections during the week, the action film has witnessed another growth over the weekend. The film now nears the Rs 700-crore mark in India and takes another step towards the Rs 250 crore for the Hindi version. Moreover, it is now being reported that the film has entered the Rs 1000-crore club worldwide.

RRR Day 16 India Box Office Collections

RRR, as per a report on Sacnilk.com, was likely to earn around Rs 17 crore on its third Saturday at the box office, as per early estimates. The movie thus grew from the Rs 9.50 crore the previous day. With the figure, the total collections in India were set to be Rs 699.60 crore.

RRR Day 16 Hindi Box Office Collections

The Hindi version of the movie had collected Rs 5 crore on Friday, so even this was likely to witness a growth. Though the final numbers were awaited, the collections were set to be in the Rs 7-10 crore range. It was thus set to cross the Rs 220 crore mark by the end of Saturday.

RRR reportedly hits Rs 1000-crore club

RRR, as per South film industries tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, has hit the Rs 1000-crore mark at the global box office. It thus became only the third film after Dangal and another of Rajamouli's films, Baahubali: The Conclusion to hit this mark. Some netizens also shared an image of the film's poster with the words 'India's biggest blockbuster 1000 cr GBOC (worldwide)'.

#RRRMovie enters the PRESTIGIOUS ₹1,000 cr club. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 9, 2022

RRR team host success bash

The team hosted a grand success bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. Apart from the members of the cast and crew, actors like Aamir Khan and Johnny Lever were also present.