'RRR' Box Office Collections Day 18: SS Rajamouli's Film Inches Closer To Rs 250 Cr Mark

SS Rajamouli arrived with yet another magnum opus, RRR, last month. The period drama is currently not only ruling viewers' hearts but also at the box office across the country. The film has emerged to be one of the most successful films in the country and has even touched the mark of Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

With the growth, the movie has earned a lot from the first day of its release and it would now be interesting to see how audiences respond to the film when another South film KGF: Chapter 2 which hits the theatres this week.

'RRR' Box Office Collections, Day 18

According to the latest reports shared by Film critic, Taran Adarsh on Twitter, it was revealed that on the 18th day of the release of the film, the box office collection came closer to the Rs 250 Crore mark and further predicted that the long weekend should boost its prospects. The movie collected Rs 5 Crore on Friday, Rs 7.50 Crore on Saturday, 10.50 Crore on Sunday and Rs 3.50 Crore on Monday making it a total of Rs 235.09 Crore today in India for the Hindi version of the film.

#RRR inches closer to the ₹ 250 cr mark... The long *extended weekend* - starting Thursday - should boost its prospects... [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7.50 cr, Sun 10.50 cr, Mon 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 235.09 cr. #India biz... #Hindi verdict: SUPER-HIT. pic.twitter.com/exLMO356rT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2022

It was recently confirmed by trade analysts that the SS Rajamouli magnum opus had entered the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office. This was some days after the makers held a grand bash in Mumbai to celebrate the '1000 crore' achievement, where stars like Aamir Khan were among the guests. It thus became the third film to hit this milestone, and the filmmaker became the first to have two films in this club as his Baahubali: The Conclusion was the second to do so after Dangal.

More about RRR

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Bheem and Ram. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue her sister from the Britishers, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo becomes best friends only to turn into each other's arch-rival until, they learn each other's hidden motives. The notable cast of the movie includes actors namely N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn as Venkata Rama Raju, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Alison Doody as Catherine Buxton among others.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie