'RRR' Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR Starrer Collects Over Rs 150 Crore In India

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan -starrer highly anticipated film RRR has managed to grab all the limelight with its theatrical run. The magnum opus created a massive buzz among fans ever since it was announced. The SS Rajamouli directorial film was released on Friday, March 25 and fans rushed to theatres to watch the much-loved actors on the big screen.

The high octane actioner is billed as a commercial entertainer packed with a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Fans have declared the film as a 'blockbuster'. The craze and hype around it are reflected in its box office collections. Box Office India reported that the Hindi version of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starter ranks in second place among films released after the COVID-19 pandemic. The film ranks second to Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi at the box office and it received a thunderous response.

RRR Box Office Collection

As per Taran Adarsh, RRR has managed to bowl over the audiences with its theatrical run. As per early estimates, the film has minted more than Rs 120 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, emerging as one of the highest openers in the state. Talking about its Tamil Nadu collections, the actioner grossed over Rs 10 Crore and Rs 14.5 Crore and Rs 4 Crore in Karnataka and Kerala respectively. Whereas, the film collected around Rs 25 Crore in North India. The total collection for India is Rs 156 crore. With this, the mass entertainer has managed to collect around Rs 223 Crore worldwide.

More about RRR

The film comes as a fictional retelling of the lives of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem. It stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. Helmed by S. S. Rajamouli who wrote the film with K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. It is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

Image: @RRRMovie/Instagram