'RRR': 'Captain America' Writer Jackson Lanzing Heaps Praise On Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer

Months after its release, SS Rajamouli's RRR continues its remarkable theatrical run in the West as the film has been garnering a lot of rave reviews and praise from not just fans but even Hollywood celebs. Famed comic writer Jackson Lanzing, known for his works - Batman Beyond and Captain America, recently took to his social media space and gave a shoutout to the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer film.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus shattered several coveted box office records within just two weeks of its release as it crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Captain America writer Jackson Lanzing heaps praise on RRR

On Tuesday, a netizen asked Jackson Lanzing if he liked RRR and in response, the writer posted a still from the film itself which saw Ram Charan doing a 'thumbs up' sign, implying that he had the best time while watching the film. The tweet read, “Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?” Me: (GIF featuring Ram Charan)." Sharing Lanzing's tweet on its official Twitter handle, RRR Movie tweeted, "Another day, another round of applause for #RRR… From the writer of DC's Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics' Captain America, Kang and more... #RRRMovie".

Another day, another round of applause for #RRR… ❤️🙌🏻



From the writer of DC's Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics' Captain America, Kang and more... #RRRMovie https://t.co/tEZPVf9kEt — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 14, 2022

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that the film has garnered praise from Hollywood as earlier also, C. Robert Cargill, who co-wrote the 2016 Marvel flick Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was bowled over Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer. Sharing the film's poster on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, "Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week."

Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. pic.twitter.com/WFpOAKq8VG — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 6, 2022

Earlier, popular comedian, screenwriter, and actor Patton Oswalt also termed the film as the 'next best' as he tweeted, "If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane."

If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane. https://t.co/1kwNFwtTMR — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

Image: Image: Instagra/@foundinthewild, RRR Movie Stills