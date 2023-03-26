RRR Completes 1 Year: NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan In Unseen Pic From Sets

RRR completes a year today since its theatrical release in 2022. To commemorate the special occasion, the official Instagram handle for the film posted a never-seen-before throwback picture featuring the three main men. The picture was accompanied by an amusing caption that aptly captures the journey the film has been through.

The power trio

The picture in question features all three main men, NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan. Each of them is smiling gleefully as they ride their cycles up ahead. NTR Jr is dressed in attire matching that of his character, Komaram Bheem from the film. Ram Charan too, is completely turned out as his character Alluri Sitarama Raju. Between the two leads, is the man behind the vision SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli is dressed simply in contemporary clothes. The picture was poignantly captioned, "The RRRIDE.... #RRRMovie".



While several images of the three and the camaraderie they share have circulated the internet since the inception of the film, the picture shared today on the 1-year anniversary holds a special place, particularly as it comes after the massive victory lap the film took through the international awards circuit recently.

RRR roars

Naatu Naatu from RRR, ushered the film in to the big leagues as it swept the awards across all nominations it had bagged. The film's stellar journey abroad concluded with the Oscar it lifted for Naatu Naatu in the Original Song category, defeating heavyweights like Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the process. It cemented history becoming the first Indian song to achieve this feat.

RRR, an SS Rajamouli directorial centres around the interconnected paths of a revolutionary and an officer in the British force.They come together to attain freedom for their motherland. Apart form NTR Jr and Ram Charan headlining the film, it also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant cameo roles.