'RRR' Continues Roar In Hollywood, Bags Honour At Saturn Awards; Watch Rajamouli's Message

RRR continued its roar in Hollywood after it won big at the 50th Saturn Awards on October 25. The film was nominated in multiple categories including Best Action/Adventure Film, Best Direction & Best International Film. The SS Rajamouli directorial won the Best International Film award at the awards show, which is definitely a proud moment for the makers as well as the entire cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and more.

SS Rajamouli expresses gratitude as RRR wins big at Saturn Awards

Though Rajamouli was not present there to receive the award, a video was played in which he could be seen expressing gratitude as a part of his thank you speech. He said, "I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I got for Baahubali: The Conclusion."

"I wish I was there in person, but due to my prior commitments related to RRR promotions in Japan, unfortunately, I am not able to attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time. Have fun, namaste," said Rajamouli.

For Best International Film, the feature was competing with films like Downton Abbey: A New Era, I’m Your Man, Silent Night & Riders of Justice.

RRR has minted over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. The film hit the big screens on March 25. The big-budget flick revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The film has also been submitted in 15 categories for the Oscars 2023 race which include Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX, Alia Bhatt (Best Actress Category), Ajay Devgn (Best Supporting Actor) and Naatu Naatu (Best Original Song).