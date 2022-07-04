'RRR' Crowned The Second-best Film At HCA Awards 2022; Beats 'Batman', 'Top Gun Maverick'

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's magnum opus RRR has achieved another major feat by bagging the second position at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022. The pan-India project came second to Everything Everywhere All At Once, the Michelle Yeoh starrer comedy-drama. With its second position, RRR has left behind highly-acclaimed projects like Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Elvis, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

RRR crowned 2nd best film at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards

SS Rjamouli's project became the first Indian film to have bagged a nomination for the coveted awards. The nominations list was released last week, and the winners were revealed on Friday, July 1.

And the winner of the HCA Midseason Award for Best Picture goes to…



Everything Everywhere All At Once



Runner up: RRR #HCAMidseasonAwards #A24 #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce @A24 @EEAAOA24 pic.twitter.com/PMrxkgWVQ1 — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) July 1, 2022

The Hollywood Critics Association gives away awards twice a year- in February as well as July. Given by the Hollywood critics, the awards are open to all the films screened in the US. For the unversed, RRR came as the fictional retelling of the lives of two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem (played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively). Also starring Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others in pivotal roles, the film has minted about ₹1200 crore worldwide. It is now streaming on OTT like Zee 5 and Netflix.

RRR recently completed 100 days of its theatrical run on July 2, with makers celebrating the occasion by thanking the audience. Releasing a special poster via social media, the makers wrote, "RRRIDING HIGHHHH….. 100 Days of #RRRMovie!!"

On the other hand, the HCA best film winner Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh alongside Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis. It revolves around Yeoh's character, who is being audited by the Internal Revenue Service. She discovers that she has to connect with the parallel universe versions of herself in order to save the 'multiverse'. It has been written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, while the Russo brothers have co-produced it.

