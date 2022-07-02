'RC15': Ram Charan Gets Amazing Makeover By Stylist Aalim Hakim; 'New Vibe, New Hairstyle'

Renowned celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim treated fans with Ram Charan's new, intense avatar as he gears up for his political drama RC 15. The hairstylist shared the RRR star's glammed-up hairstyle in his latest Instagram post, teasing his 'new vibe'. Ram Charan looked dapper in the sneak peek as he sported a white shirt with shades on. The tentatively titled film RC 15 also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Ram Charan gets a stunning makeover by stylist Aalim Hakim for RC 15

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, July 2, Aaalim dropped a brief clip of him styling Ram Charan, who teases his new look to the camera. In the caption, the stylist mentioned, "For Our Super Duper @alwaysramcharan. A New Vibe, A New Hairstyle, A New Look." Take a look.

Fans have been beaming with excitement after witnessing his new look, and have flooded social media with the 'RC 15' hashtag. Comments like, "MAN OF MASSES RAMCHARAN," "My king," and "killer look," among others clearly show fans' enthusiasm about Charan's forthcoming film.

Helmed by S Shankar, RC 15, the project also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. It has been written by Karthik Subbaraj, while Dil Raju and Sirish are bankrolling it under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. RC 15 has been shot across Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan was recently seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. It also starred Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others in pivotal roles. Charan also shared the screen space with his superstar father Chiranjeevi in Acharya.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ TWITTER/ @AALIMHAKIM)