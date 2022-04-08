'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli Hopes To Surpass Marvel's Level In Presenting Indian Stories

Director SS Rajamouli is currently riding high on the colossal success of his latest directorial venture RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film has reportedly minted over Rs 960 crore across the globe and earned the title of the third biggest Indian film to be ever made. While the film still continues to reach new heights, the director candidly spoke about his vision of bringing more Indian stories to the international limelight.

The same was reflected in RRR as the director conveyed the story of two Indian freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, and their heroic battles. Moreover, the director also addressed his films' comparisons to Marvel movies which feature blockbuster films like Avengers Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home and more in its catalogue.

SS Rajamouli on presenting Indian stories at 'Marvel level'

In an interview with Deadline, the 48-year-old director addressed the comparisons of his films to Marvel by revealing that his childhood was spent on learning and exploring 'Indian superheroes, Indian mythologies, Indian historicals'. The same can be credited for his vast knowledge and 'understanding of that world'. He also responded to the fans who wanted to see him direct a Marvel film by revealing that he is a Marvel fan himself and loves 'Iron Man'.

He further added, ''I love watching those movies. But I don’t think I’m capable of directing a Marvel movie because the sensibility is slightly different,'' Rajamouli further admitted that he is more confident in his craft regarding Indian stories than in Marvel films. However, the director has not completely dropped the idea, however, rather provided an alternative to fans who wish to witness him working on a large-scale project.

SS Rajamouli concluded, ''Probably in the future, I hope everything goes right and I bring my Indian stories, my Indian mythologies onto the level of Marvel or even more''. Apart from RRR, the director also has films like Baahubali and Baahubali 2 to his directorial credits. Both the films are among the top-grosser in Indian cinema history.

Meanwhile, RRR is headed to cross the prestigious and rare Rs 1000 crore milestone at the box office as it has already minted around Rs 960 core within the two weeks of its release.

Image: Instagram/@ssrajamouli/Facebook@SSRajamouli