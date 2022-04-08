RRR Box Office Collections Day 15: Jr NTR-starrer Becomes 3rd Highest Grossing Indian Film

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer action drama RRR is performing exceptionally at the box office. After the second weekend of its premiere, the movie has smashed several records at the box office and emerged as a massive success.

RRR Box Office collection, Day 15, saw the SS Rajamouli directorial maintaining a steady growth while earning a whopping amount worldwide.

RRR Box Office Collections, Day 15

With the action-packed performance of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR hit the theatres on March 24, 2022, in multiple languages. Right from the first week, the film received a stunning response at the box office. On the opening day, RRR garnered around Rs 257 crore worldwide and has maintained its steady growth still, despite facing strong competition from The Kashmir Files. As per upresults.org, the movie is expected to earn Rs 7Cr on the 15th day of its release after earning Rs 15.25 crore at the ticket windows on the 14th day of its successful run.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 450 Cr and has collected an amount of approximately Rs 969Cr globally while gradually inching towards the 1000 Cr mark while becoming the third highest-grossing movie of all time. It was also revealed that the movie even beat the lifetime figure of Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan having 966.86 cr and 969.06 cr respectively.

#RRR with ₹969.24 cr BEATS #SecretSuperstar[₹966.86 cr] and #BajrangiBhaijaan[₹969.06 cr] lifetime figure to become the 3rd HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 8, 2022

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Bheem and Ram. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue her sister from the Britishers, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo becomes best friends only to turn into each other's arch-rival until they learn each other's hidden motives. The notable cast of the movie includes actors namely N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn as Venkata Rama Raju, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Alison Doody as Catherine Buxton among others.

Image: 'RRR' Poster