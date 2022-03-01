'RRR': Makers Share Fun BTS Glimpse Of Ram Charan And Jr NTR Ahead Of Release; See Pics

SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film of 2022, RRR is currently gearing up for its release and the makers took to social media to share some fun behind-the-scene glimpses from the sets of the film. The picture that they shared online featured the two stars of the movie, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The upcoming film will get its theatrical release on March 25, 2022, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars in action on the big screen.

RRR makers share BTS glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr NTR on set

The makers of RRR took to the film's official Instagram account and shared a fun picture of the lead actors from the sets of the upcoming movie. The picture saw the duo laying down on a patch of grass as they scrolled through their phones. They seemed to be taking a break in between shots and the caption of the post read, "Scrolling when the camera isn’t Rolling."

Have a look at the post here-

This is not the first time the makers of the much-awaited movie have shared glimpses of the leading duo from behind the scenes of the film. They could be seen smiling from ear to ear as they took a break from shooting the hit track Naatu Naatu. The caption of the post read, "A delightful snap of our Mass Ka Masters Chilling in between the song shoot !!"

Another glimpse into the sets of the film saw the actors in the midst of an action-packed shot. Ram Charan was seen riding a horse as he was followed by his co-star on a bike. The picture was uploaded in view of the film hitting the big screen in 50 days and the caption read, "Racing towards Cinemas... Coming in 50 Days!! #RRRMovie March 25th, we will see you. #RRRonMarch25th".

Racing towards Cinemas... Coming in 50 Days!! #RRRMovie 🔥🌊



March 25th, we will see you. 🐎 🏍 🤘🏻#RRRonMarch25th pic.twitter.com/aumWWnCh45 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 3, 2022

RRR release date

The upcoming film will release on the big screens on March 25, 2022, after facing several postponements and fans were over the moon with the news. Inspired by Telugu freedom fighters, the movie will see Ram Charan take on the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR will play Komaram Bheem on screen. Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie