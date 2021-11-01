SS Rajamouli directorial RRR teaser took the internet by storm. The director's upcoming magnum opus is one of the most awaited films ever since it was announced. While fans are amazed to watch the film's intriguing teaser, here is how South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to it.

RRR's new teaser released with a boom and has begun to trend on social media. It also caught the attention of South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha reshared the teaser shared by Ram Charan. She was seemingly blown away by the action-packed clip as she wrote, "Good Lord!!!!!" in the story.

RRR teaser released

Despite facing scheduling and release date delays, the makers of RRR kept their fans engaged with the regular updates, including individual intros, posters and announcements. Moreover, SS Rajamouli's association with the film fueled excitement among the fans ever since it was announced. After much anticipation, the filmmakers unveiled the official teaser of the film. The 45-seconds clip features intense action scenes, explosions, fights and more.

In the beginning, blood pouring down on Jr NTR can be seen while Ram Charan is in a fierce police avatar. The teaser then shares a glimpse of Ajay Devgn battling against the Britishers. Some high-octane action follows as visuals of people in a huge desert-like setting can be seen revolting against the English. The snippet also features Alia Bhatt looking gorgeous in a green saree and curly hair. At last, the teaser gives a glimpse of a tiger and defines RRR as Rise, Roar and Revolt.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in her Hindi and digital debut Family Man 2. The actor garnered praise for her portrayal of Raji in the Manoj Bajpayee starter web series. She is also waiting for the release of her much-awaited film Shakuntalam. The actor wrapped up the film's shoot in August, earlier this year, and then took a break for some time. She has revealed Gunasekhar directorial Shakuntalam is her dream project and the kind of film she always wanted to do. She has also reportedly signed a new bilingual film with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Twitter/@rrrmovie