'RRR': Jr NTR Teases New Track 'Komuram Bheemudo' From Magnum Opus, Song To Drop Tomorrow

After releasing the trailer of the upcoming magnum opus RRR, director SS Rajamouli shared the teaser of the emotional track titled Komuram Bheemudo. The complete song will release on December 24 at 4 pm. The song promo gives a glimpse of Jr NTR’s character who will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem.

Going by the promo video of the new track, it seems that it will give a glimpse of 'Revolt of Bheem’ and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. While sharing it, Jr NTR's caption described the track as, ‘A song which moves you emotionally and stays with us long after.’ The song has been composed by MM Keeravaani and sung by Kaala Bhairava. The pan-India movie which is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV entertainment is scheduled to open in theaters on January 7, 2022, worldwide.

Jr NTR shares promo video of a new song Komuram Bheemudo from RRR

The new promo video of the song comes after the film went global. The film's music has got a special feature at Times Square in New York as it lit up with an RRR film poster. In the special feature, 'Music to live by, from an era gone by' could be seen flashing with one of the songs being played in the background.

The popular cast of the movie will include actors namely N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Chakri as Young Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, and many more.

The story of the film revolves around the British Governor's capture of a girl along, and Komaram Bheem turning a 'protector' for her. The British then employ Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is the police with the British Police, to nab Bheem. The duo initially becomes friends and promise to give it all for their friendship. There are some intense action sequences, involving heavy use of VFX, weapons, and stunts

IMAGE: Instagram/AlwaysRamCharan/JrNTR: