From 'RRR' To 'Valimai', See Updated Release Dates Of South Indian Films Arriving In 2022

The South Indian film industry is gearing up with an amazing lineup of films that are slated for theatrical release in 2022. With COVID-19 restrictions eased down in the country, makers of several much-awaited films have been eyeing early 2022 for their releases to boost sales and incur good business as well.

From SS Rajamouli's RRR to Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, an array of pan-Indian films have been awaiting releases. With 2021 about to finish in a week, let us look through the films that are slated for release next year in theatres.

RRR

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is slated to release theatrically on January 7, 2022. The film stars an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in key roles.

Valimai

South superstar Ajith Kumar is all set to make his comeback on the bring screen with his upcoming actioner Valimai. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies and will also star Huma Qureshi, and Kartikeya Gummakonda alongside Ajith in pivotal roles. Though the makers have not yet disclosed the release date, however, it is tentatively believed that the film will release between January 13-14, locking horns with Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. The film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Radhe Shyam

Actor Prabhas' upcoming Radhe Shyam has been generating curiosity among fans who are awaiting the release for a long time now. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial has been amassing widespread love and buzz ahead of its release next month. The film is set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe and showcases Prabhas as palmist Vikramaditya who falls head over heels in love with Prerana, a Physician. The film is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

After impressing fans with his spectacular performance in Jai Bhim, actor Suriya is gearing up for his next release Etharkkum Thunindhavan, a crime drama helmed by Pandiraj. The film is slated to release theatrically on February 4, 2022. The much-awaited actioner also stars Vinay Rai and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles, while Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, and M. S. Bhaskar can be seen playing supporting characters. The movie will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Acharya

Fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi are buzzing with excitement for the release of his upcoming film Acharya. The film is slated to release theatrically on February 4, 2022, and will lock horns with Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Directed by Koratala Siva, the forthcoming action film will star Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, and more.

Bheemla Nayak

Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak is slated to release on February 25. The film’s release has been postponed from Sankranthi 2022 to Shivratri. Apart from Pawan, the film also stars Rana Dagubbati in key roles. The film is the official remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyapanum Koshiyum. The decision of the makers comes after SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was slated to lock horns with the film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu recently treated fans by announcing the release date of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The upcoming actioner also features actor Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role. The movie is set for a Ugadi 2022 release as it will hit the theatres on April first next year. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is set to release on April 1, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/RRRmovie/RadheShyam/Valimalai