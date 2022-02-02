'RRR' Trailer Crosses 150 Million Views Across 5 Languages On YouTube; Fans Jubilant

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has finally locked its release date after facing postponement owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is set to hit theatres on March 25, 2022. The film has created a massive buzz on social media ahead of its release, with fans waiting to see stalwarts Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the big screen together.

In a recent feat for the project, its trailer has garnered over 150 million views on the video streaming platform YouTube across the 5 languages it was released in. Makers unveiled the trailer last month in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil as well as Malayalam. Fans have been rejoicing this milestone on social media, hailing the 'glory of Indian cinema'.

Netizens have trended #RRRtrailer on Twitter as soon as it achieved the milestone, with many quipping that the 'RRR rampage' still continues. Ardent fans of Ram Chara and Jr NTR hailed the film as a sure shot blockbuster, while others also showered love on one of the year's biggest releases. Take a look.

Meanwhile, the makers recently announced the updated release date via social media and wrote," "#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! #RRRMovie." According to Bollywood Hungama reports, the big-budgeted project has already undergone losses amounting to ₹18- 20 crore due to the constant postponements amid the COVID-19 wave.

The upcoming film will star Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Set in the 1920s, it is a fictional story that is inspired by the Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem portrayed by NTR. The movie also stars Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

The makers had previously assured fans that the movie will be releasing on January 7, but as several states shut down cinema halls, the makers decide to postpone the movie. S S Rajamouli's RRR has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and has been reportedly made on a whopping budget of ₹ 400 crores. Apart from RRR, release dates of films like Jersey, Brahmastra, Prithviraj, Radhe Shyam were also postponed due to the pandemic.