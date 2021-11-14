RRR Makers To Approach Andhra CM Over Ticket Prices; Say 'no Intention Of Going To Court'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film RRR which is waiting to get released theatrically has been shot on a large scale. The film that consists of high-octane action stunts and sequences needs to witness a great run in the initial weeks to meet the great budget. But with slashing ticket prices in theatres, the makers are of the viewpoint that it will adversely affect the film.

Until and unless the uniform ticket price of Rs 500 is fixed for the first week, it is difficult to make a break-even in the full run. So now the makers have planned to approach the honourable Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and explain their situation for an amicable solution. For the unversed, according to GreatAndhra.com, in the past, as the film team successfully sold the tickets at the price of Rs 1000 for both the parts of Bahubali, they could see wonders in collections.

RRR makers to approach Andhra Pradesh CM over ticket prices

The official Twitter handle of DVV Entertainment also informed that the team does not intend to move to the court of law to get permission to release the film with higher ticket prices. “It is true that the slashing of ticket prices will affect our film immensely. But we at #RRRMovie have no intention of going to court. We are trying to approach the honourable Andhra Pradesh CM garu and explain our situation for an amicable solution,” the production company wrote.

According to various media reports, if the government agrees to increase the price of the ticket, then the makers of Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam are also expected to follow the same method. Meanwhile, makers of the forthcoming film recently released the film's 'mass anthem' Nacho Nacho featuring the two leads, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The lyrical music video sees Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who is called the 'Dancing Dynamites', groove to their heart's content and synchronise their steps perfectly. RRR will release on the big screen on January 7, 2022, and will also star Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

IMAGE: PTI/RRRMOVIES/Instagram