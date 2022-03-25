Quick links:
Many netizens took to Twitter to share that Ram Charan stood out with his performance. One wrote that he 'stole the show', another stated that he could not get the act out of his mind and one netizen who stated that it was the 'high' on his career.
Sorry NTR , but still in the high of Ram Charan’s acting. Will definitely watch #RRR tomorrow again . Ram Charan has that eyes that penetrated straight into the audience. #RamCharan ❤️#RRRMovie— 🔆Rohit🔆 (@TeluguGult) March 24, 2022
#RamCharan is not going out of my mind .... #rrr whatte movie— keerthy Vignesh (@Keerthireddyoff) March 24, 2022
Speaking from bottom of the heart , charan runs the show, steals the show. Onti chethitho nadipinchadu 😘🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️🤩🤩🤩@AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRreview #RRRMoive— Ramesh Reddy (@rameshAdutla) March 25, 2022
Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas termed the movie as the 'much-awaited roar,' and expressed confidence that it would be 'epic.' He extended his wishes to the team.
The much awaited ROAR is here 🔥— Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) March 25, 2022
Super sure it’s going to be nothing short of an EPIC!
My heartfelt wishes to @ssrajamouli Sir , brothers @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan 😊#riyashibu #HRpictures#RRR #epic #BigTime #indiancinema #rajamouli #ramcharan #jntr pic.twitter.com/Uv4i66anaK
It's a common sight for fans to bathe posters of their favourite stars with milk, esecially in the South, and it was no different for Jr NTR. Fans created a statue of the actor, and bathed it with milk, amid chants of 'Jai NTR' as RRR released.
He is in Different League when it comes to masses💥💥@tarak9999 #ManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/TO19eb4gbP— KICK Tollywood ᵀʰᵒᵏᵏᵘᵏᵘⁿᵗᵘᵖᵒᵛᵃᵃˡᵉ 🌊 (@KickTwood) March 24, 2022
The social media platform Twitter was abuzz soon after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR came out. Fans could not help but praise the ace filmmaker for the movie. While many called it a "visual treat," others mentioned they were out of words. Several fans claimed the movie saw the best performances of all the actors to date. Here is how netizens are reacting to the film.
Fans across the world are extremely excited to finally witness the magic of SS Rajamouli in the latest film RRR. The film came as a celebration as fans welcomed the film to the theatres by placing huge idols of Ram Charan and Jr NTR outside the cinema halls. They also offered garlands to these idols as they expressed their excitement for the movie.
#RamCharan Fans Mass Domination 🔥 #RRRMoive pic.twitter.com/0uBLDnBZZe— ʌınɐʎ (@VintageVinnu) March 24, 2022
SS Rajamouli's RRR finally hit the theatre screens globally after much anticipation. The film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was touted to be another magnum opus by the celebrated director after his Bahubali franchise. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem respectively, who fight against the British for India's freedom. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The movie is set against the backdrop of India under British rule and is filled with drama, emotions and never-seen-before action.