Last Updated:

'RRR' Movie Twitter Review Live Updates: Fans Bathe Jr NTR's Statue With Milk

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR,' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt arrived at the theatres across the globe on March 25, 2022. The Twitter reviews are out and if the tweets are anything to go by, it promises to be a visual treat.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
RRR Movie Review

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie

pointer
07:51 IST, March 25th 2022
Ram Charan's performance leaving netizens impressed

Many netizens took to Twitter to share that Ram Charan stood out with his performance. One wrote that he 'stole the show', another stated that he could not get the act out of his mind and one netizen who stated that it was the 'high' on his career.

 

 

 

 

pointer
07:39 IST, March 25th 2022
Malayalam star Tovino Thomas extends good wishes

Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas termed the movie as the 'much-awaited roar,' and expressed confidence that it would be 'epic.' He extended his wishes to the team.

 

 

pointer
07:21 IST, March 25th 2022
Jr NTR fans bathe his poster with milk

It's a common sight for fans to bathe posters of their favourite stars with milk, esecially in the South, and it was no different for Jr NTR. Fans created a statue of the actor, and bathed it with milk, amid chants of 'Jai NTR' as RRR released.

 

pointer
07:06 IST, March 25th 2022
'RRR' Twitter review: Netizens call the period action drama a "visual treat"

The social media platform Twitter was abuzz soon after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR came out. Fans could not help but praise the ace filmmaker for the movie. While many called it a "visual treat," others mentioned they were out of words. Several fans claimed the movie saw the best performances of all the actors to date. Here is how netizens are reacting to the film.

 

pointer
06:53 IST, March 25th 2022
Fans welcome 'RRR' to the theatres with huge idols of Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Fans across the world are extremely excited to finally witness the magic of SS Rajamouli in the latest film RRR. The film came as a celebration as fans welcomed the film to the theatres by placing huge idols of Ram Charan and Jr NTR outside the cinema halls. They also offered garlands to these idols as they expressed their excitement for the movie.

 

pointer
06:41 IST, March 25th 2022
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' hits theatres across the world

SS Rajamouli's RRR finally hit the theatre screens globally after much anticipation. The film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was touted to be another magnum opus by the celebrated director after his Bahubali franchise. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem respectively, who fight against the British for India's freedom. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The movie is set against the backdrop of India under British rule and is filled with drama, emotions and never-seen-before action.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: RRR Movie Review, RRR Review, RRR movie twitter review
COMMENT