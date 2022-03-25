SS Rajamouli's RRR finally hit the theatre screens globally after much anticipation. The film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was touted to be another magnum opus by the celebrated director after his Bahubali franchise. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem respectively, who fight against the British for India's freedom. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The movie is set against the backdrop of India under British rule and is filled with drama, emotions and never-seen-before action.