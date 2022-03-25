'RRR' Twitter Review: Fans Call Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer 'a Visual Piece Of Art'

As SS Rajamouli's highly-awaited epic period action drama RRR hits the theatres worldwide, the fans have been sharing their reviews on social media as they enjoy the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer.

Backed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, RRR features an ensemble cast, including the likes of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, while SS Rajamouli is directing it. The movie will mark Alia Bhatt's first Telugu venture and will see her play the role of Sita. Apart from the trio, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. The movie hits the theatres on 25 March 2022.

RRR Movie Twitter Review

As the highly-anticipated film, RRR goes on floors, the fans took to their Twitter handles and expressed their opinions on how much they liked the film. A user was so thrilled after watching the film that he exclaimed 'marvellous' while another user mentioned that words were not enough to describe the film and added that he never had such an experience watching any movie. Another one stated how the innocence of the character Bheem made them emotional and referred to his aggressive side as fiery.

They even shed light on Ram Charan's character in the film by stating he had too many emotions and the actor was exceptional in delivering the same. Some fans also applauded director SS Rajamouli for bringing in such a blockbuster film yet again after the Bahubali movie series and praised the performance of the cast members. Take a look at some of the RRR Twitter reviews dropped in by fans.

Bheem's Innocence makes us 😥 n his aggressive side was🔥. 'Tarak' just lived in the character @tarak9999 👏



'Ram' had too many emotions in him and 'Charan' was exceptional in delivering those emotions, IMO this is his best acting till date@AlwaysRamCharan 👏#RRR #RRRMovie https://t.co/g1odvvlqHE — КФVłÐ ЯΛJ ⚡ (@KovidRaj5) March 25, 2022

Words r not enough to describe the this Film #RRR. Filled with emotions.I have never had a such a good experience watching any movie I have lot lot more to say but right now I'm out words #RRRMoive #RRRreview @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/1pRJQEpyi0 pic.twitter.com/SENH3JSQC4 — Uday (@Uday62488740) March 25, 2022

According to the recent development, SS Rajamouli's period drama is expected to get the biggest release ever for any film in the history of Indian cinema. According to a tweet by T2BLive, RRR will be released in approximately 10,000 theatres worldwide. The tweet read, "#RRRMovie To Release Approx 10000+ Theaters World Wide.....Terrific Advance Bookings in the Telugu States....Earth Shattering Openings On Cards." This is the highest ever for an Indian film to date. The film will be released in around 2500 screens in the USA alone. Even the movie's advanced bookings have shattered all records not only in India but all around the world. RRR tickets in Delhi NCR are quite expensive, that is Rs 2100, that too without taxes, while the tickets in Mumbai costs around Rs 1720 per person.

Image: @RRRMovie/Instagram