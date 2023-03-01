RRR: Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj Reacts To His Upcoming Oscars 2023 Performance

The entire team of RRR is enjoying international acclaim. Earlier today (March 1), it was revealed that Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the Oscar-nominated song live at the 95th Academy Awards. Now, Sipligunj has reacted to the news.

The singer took to his social media handle and expressed his joy. Retweeting the post from the Academy Award's official Twitter account, Sipligunj wrote, "This is going to be an unforgettable moment in my life."

Take a look at the post below:

This is going to be unforgettable moment in my life🔥🔥😎 https://t.co/Me1sCKSMxY — Rahul Sipligunj (@Rahulsipligunj) February 28, 2023

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's upcoming performance at Oscars

Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their way to the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles to perform live on March 12. The announcement was made on the Academy Awards' official social media handle.

Announcing the news, they wrote, "Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95."

Check out the tweet below:

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/8FC7gJQbJs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2023

The song was composed by MM Keeravani and the lyrics were written by Chandrabose. It will be competing against the songs of ace artists like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Mitski, David Byrne, and Diane Warren in the category of the Best Original Song.

More performances at the 95th Academy Awards

Other than the singers of RRR, Rihanna will sing her Oscar-nominated number Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While, David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will perform This is a Life, an Oscar-nominated song from film, Everything Everywhere All At Once. Meanwhile, Sofia Carson and songwriter Diane Warren will perform Applause from Tell It Like A Woman. Apart from these, some other performances will be revealed in the next two weeks.