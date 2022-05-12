'RRR' OTT Release: SS Rajamouli Directorial To Witness Digital Run, Check Premiere Date

SS Rajamouli's latest release RRR brought two of the major stars, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan together, and is all set to release on OTT. Despite the pandemic breakout that delayed the release of several major films, RRR received smashing reviews from the moviegoers with the film breaking all records in terms of business.

It experienced massive victory and garnered Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. RRR became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film, by beating Aamir Khan's PK. Now, according to a poster going viral on social media platforms, the film is set to witness a digital run on May 20, incidentally which happens to be Jr NTR's birthday.

RRR to stream on OTT platform soon

The film is set to premiere on OTT platform Zee 5 Premium in all south languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film is expected to release on Netflix on the same day. Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar distributed the film in the North Territory.

A poster shared by T2BLive.COM mentioned that the film will make its digital debut on May 20. Although no official announcement has been made regarding the same, however, the news has definitely left the fans excited. An official announcement is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the magnum opus narrates a fictionalised tale of India's freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India and has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release, especially within the mass circuits. Apart from the two lead stars, the lineup of the star cast also included Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison.

However, the film's business got affected after the release of Prashant Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The Yash-led gangster drama that was released on April 14, has not only bowled over the audience with its theatrical run but, is setting new benchmarks with each passing day. Given the hype surrounding the film, it set the cash registers ringing after it earned Rs 1169.71 crores in its 6th week.

IMAGE: Twitter/RRRmovie