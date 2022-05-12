Last Updated:

'RRR': Question On Jr NTR's Role In Telangana Intermediate Exam; Question Paper Goes Viral

A unique incident is reported from Telangana as Jr NTR's RRR has made its way to the question paper of the Telangana Intermediate Exam.

RRR

The Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR is creating new records ever since it was released on 25 March 2022. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period-action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters, namely Bheem and Ram. The magnum opus emerged as one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema.

As the film has bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run, even months after its release, the craze and the hype around the project continues. Recently, a unique incident came to light from Telangana where the movie made its way into the question paper of Telangana Intermediate Examinations.

Telangana Intermediate Exam includes question based on RRR

RRR recently made its way to the question paper of Telangana Intermediate Examinations. Reportedly, in one of the question papers of the English exam, a question related to NTR's character Komaram Bheem was asked. As per the question, the candidates were asked to assume that they are interviewing Jr NTR as a TV channel reporter after the tremendous success of RRR and supposed to write an imaginary interview about the same with inputs, including the nature of the film, his relationship with the director, the script, the impact of the movie and much more.

The question paper immediately caught netizens' attention and it went viral on social media. Several fan pages uploaded a glimpse of the same.

More about RRR

RRR created history by becoming the first film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to hit the Rs 1000-crore club globally. The period drama film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn as Venkata Rama Raju, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Alison Doody as Catherine Buxton among others. 

