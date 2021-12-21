'RRR': Ram Charan & Jr NTR Give BTS Glimpse On Efforts For Venture; Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Predominantly owing to the massive success and numbers garnered by the Baahubali franchise in the box office, expectations for director SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR is sky-high. The veteran filmmaker has gone one step ahead and apart from high-octane action sequences and recruiting popular Telugu stars, has also roped in Bollywood stars in the venture. The period actioner is less than three weeks away from release and the buzz has been building with the launch of the trailer and recent promotional events.

The latest in the line of videos to get fans more excited for the movie was a glimpse of efforts that the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR undertook for the film. The video exhibited their intensity, commitment and preparations that helped the actors enact their characters, which are based on the lives of yesteryear activists Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR share glimpse of preparations in making video

In the video for Jr NTR, the actor can be seen riding the motorcycle and performing stunts aided by cables. The filming of the venture had been carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jr NTR practised the action moves donning safety masks. A key highlight of the video was the actor's fiery run in the forests, a glimpse of which the audience might have already got in the recently released trailer.

The Temper actor can also be seen sharing a laugh amid the intensity on the sets. There were some hugs too amid the shooting as SS Rajamouli shared an embrace with his lead actor. The video also featured make-up artists working on the lead actors' looks and the efforts of other members of the cast and crew to ensure that the visuals are being shot perfectly.

Ram Charan was seen in his cop avatar, as well as dressed as a commoner, delivering his dialogues in the making video. The Magadheera actor also flaunted intensity while enacting the action sequences with his ripped physique.

His love interest in the venture, Alia Bhatt, was only seen briefly as they shared some love-filled moments. She too was seen bonding with Rajamouli in the video.

Fans reacted to the video with excitement, heart and fire emojis, sharing that they could not wait to see the bond between Ramaraju and Bheem.

RRR traces the story of two freedom fighters in the 1920s as they battled the British together in the pre-Independence era. The film releases on January 7.